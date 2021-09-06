Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. 926,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,819. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

