Zacks Investment Research Lowers Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) to Hold

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:DM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 4,246,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

