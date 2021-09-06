SafePal (SFP) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $164.81 million and approximately $37.86 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00046800 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002620 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003169 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.