Clash Token (SCT) Price Tops $0.27

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Clash Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Clash Token has a total market cap of $474,864.35 and approximately $4,129.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clash Token has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,459.72 or 0.99650548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00077597 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001543 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Clash Token

Clash Token (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

