$62.51 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $62.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.01 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HSTM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 71,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,165. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $956.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 23.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

