Brokerages Set European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT at $29.63

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 136,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,395. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

