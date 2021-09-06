Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.01 Million

Brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce sales of $586.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.98 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 1,040,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

