Substratum Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,890.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00139533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00778837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00046561 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.