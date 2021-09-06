Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. 199,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $752.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

