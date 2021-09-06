aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $451.45 million and approximately $1.01 billion worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 107.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00311102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00139533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00778837 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

