Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Compound has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $341.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $516.49 or 0.00983087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

