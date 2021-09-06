NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

