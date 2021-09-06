$1.20 EPS Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. NetApp reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Amundi bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

