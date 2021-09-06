Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 596,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,742. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.