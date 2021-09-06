Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research reduced their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.14. 265,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

