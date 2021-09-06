Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,544. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

