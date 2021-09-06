OST Market Cap Hits $6.23 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. OST has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $175,997.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00141542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00785805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047111 BTC.

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

