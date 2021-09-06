Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,900. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

