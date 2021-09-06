$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 129.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 28.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 740,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

