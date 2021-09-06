Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $69.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.36 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $276.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.56 million to $279.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $285.46 million, with estimates ranging from $282.12 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 542,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.