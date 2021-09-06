FLO (FLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

