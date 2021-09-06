Golem (GLM) Trading 28.7% Higher This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Golem has a total market cap of $629.45 million and approximately $133.87 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00017873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00141703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00785903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

