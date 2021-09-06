ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,904.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $28,904.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00152771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.07 or 0.07399610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,165.07 or 0.99946641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.92 or 0.00953994 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,046,598 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

