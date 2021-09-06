Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report sales of $162.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.06 million to $166.52 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $649.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $670.77 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 835,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

