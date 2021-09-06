Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $4.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 741.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $15.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

