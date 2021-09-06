-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.04. Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $35.57. 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.