VAULT (VAULT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,897.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $1,897.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00010519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00207284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.23 or 0.07403727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,964.69 or 0.99794962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.00955196 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,588 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

