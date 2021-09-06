SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $10.02 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $321,047.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,071.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.68 or 0.07604318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $793.77 or 0.01524382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.09 or 0.00426515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00142588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00606684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00563391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.00374530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005946 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

