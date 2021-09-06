Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%.

KMDA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

KMDA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. 18,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $238.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.