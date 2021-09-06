$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,175. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.