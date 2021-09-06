Aroundtown (AT1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Aroundtown (ETR: AT1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/3/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.80 ($9.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/1/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/1/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/1/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.30 ($8.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/31/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/31/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.30 ($8.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/26/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/6/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/12/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of AT1 traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €6.32 ($7.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,303,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. Aroundtown SA has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

