Argent Trust Co Purchases 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,388.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

