$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report $149.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the lowest is $149.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $533.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.94 million to $533.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $595.77 million, with estimates ranging from $593.50 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 205,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

