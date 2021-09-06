Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,337,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406,774. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.