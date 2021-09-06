Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $92.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.64.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. 1,244,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,237,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

