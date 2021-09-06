The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 230,902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,517,000 after buying an additional 135,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5,118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 313,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 307,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

