The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

BA stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,541. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.85. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

