Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price at $32.63

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,002. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 47.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.