BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BHP stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,118 ($27.67). The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,198.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

