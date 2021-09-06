Cadence Bank NA Acquires 95 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.