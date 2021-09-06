AntiMatter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $308,699.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 7% against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $308,699.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00143453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.00794578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047271 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

