Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Silgan posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 235.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGN remained flat at $$42.85 on Monday. 197,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,059. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

