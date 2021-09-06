Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. General Electric reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.75. 7,617,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.33. General Electric has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.