MedicCoin One Day Volume Reaches $19.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $46,501.07 and approximately $19.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.