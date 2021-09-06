Somerville Kurt F Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Somerville Kurt F raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

