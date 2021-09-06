$16.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $16.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.54. 1,359,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,414. The firm has a market cap of $384.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.61. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

