Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE MYE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,062. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

