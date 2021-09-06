Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

PFE remained flat at $$46.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.