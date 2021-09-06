TRON (TRX) Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.39 billion and $1.54 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001510 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001523 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.