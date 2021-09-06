MyWish Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $7,189.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00146038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00791476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047431 BTC.

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

